A number of beaches in Australia have been opened for exercise as the country begins to loosen its lockdown rules.

Sydney's iconic stretches of sand have been barren in recent weeks due to government guidelines on social-distancing.

But surfers and swimmers are back in the water after three beaches across the city were reopened on Monday after the country recorded only six new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

In New South Wales people could access Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly beaches from Monday morning but for exercise and mental well-being only, and beachgoers were still ordered to follow social-distancing guidelines.

Gatherings of more than two people on the beach are also still prohibited.

Randwick Council Mayor Danny Said commented: "We appreciate that with the current restrictions in place people are increasingly looking for access to more open spaces including water for their physical and mental well-being.

"I need to stress that our beaches are not open to general use and can only be accessed for exercise."

He added that authorities will still be on hand to reprimand rule flouters.

"Activities such as sitting on the sand, sun-baking or gathering in groups will not be permitted and Council staff and police will be enforcing these restrictions," he said.

Perhaps Sydney's most famous beach, Bondi, has not yet reopened.

The iconic Bondi beach remains closed (PA Images)