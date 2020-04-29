Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde has backed the nation's relaxed approach to coronavirus but warned the government is ready to tighten restrictions if need be.

It is the only European country not to go into lockdown where citizens are told to take ‘individual responsibility’ for slowing the spread of the virus.

Shops, restaurants, bars and gyms remain open and gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. They have only closed senior schools and said people who are elderly should remain at home.

However, health experts and scientists have criticised the approach as thousands have signed petitions to put stricter measurements in place.

And cracks may have started to show as the nation has recorded over 2,000 deaths with over 19,000 confirmed cases.

Stockholm city authorities have also ordered five popular pubs and restaurants to close after people broke social distancing regulations.

And Linde told The Guardian: "There’s been a lot of misunderstanding.

“We have pretty much the same goals as every other government … And as we have always said, we are perfectly ready to go with more binding regulations if the population does not follow.”

Daily life in Sweden has largely remained business as usual despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (PA Images)

She added that the aim was to ‘save lives, stop the virus from spreading, ensure the healthcare system can cope and mitigate the consequences for business and jobs. This is a marathon, not a sprint’.