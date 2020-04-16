Sweden records highest number of deaths in one day but still won't go into lockdown

Sweden record highest death rate in 24 hours (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
16:33pm, Thu 16 Apr 2020
Sweden has recorded its highest number of deaths in one day as it still avoids going into lockdown. 

The nation hit 1,203 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours and currently has over 12,000 confirmed cases. 

And it is the only European country that has not gone into lockdown despite Prime Minister Stefan Lofven warning citizens to prepare for "thousands" of deaths last week.

Coronavirus has not caused a major change to Sweden's society (PA Images)

Bars, restaurants, cinemas and schools still remain open and gatherings of up to 50 people are still allowed. 

Thousands of scientists and doctors have criticised the country's approach to coronavirus and have signed a petition to put stricter measurements in place. 

Citizens are being told to take 'individual responsibility' for slowing the spread of the virus. 