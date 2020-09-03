Support needed for patients with ‘long Covid’, MP says

Patients who are suffering longer-term effects from Covid-19 need financial support, an MP has said.

The causes of so-called long Covid are still unknown and it is a growing area of medical research.

SNP MP Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) urged the Government to outline what benefits will be made available for those unable to return to work due to the severity of their symptoms.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the welfare system already supports people with long-term conditions.

Jacob Rees Mogg - (Copyright PA Wire)

During business questions, Ms Monaghan told the Commons: “According to the BMJ (British Medical Journal) one in 10 people who contract Covid are still unwell more than three weeks after their initial infection and some are remaining unwell many, many months later.

“Symptoms such as severe headaches, extreme fatigue, dizziness and difficulty in concentrating are typical and notably exercise can amplify these symptoms.

“Will the Government make a statement on the financial support that will be made available for those who are currently unable to return to work due to post-Covid symptoms and the plans they have to financially support phased and part-time returns?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said this is an area the Government’s scientific experts are looking at closely.

He added: “Obviously the general welfare system does have support for people with long-term health conditions and in that regard, the coronavirus will not be any different.

“The only difference currently is a lack of full knowledge but the Government and expert scientists and the doctors are working to try and understand more fully the consequences of the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

“So I can assure her that things are being done but I can’t give her a more complete answer because the investigations are not completed.”