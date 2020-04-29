The Royal Navy have sacked the commander of a nuclear-powered submarine after he allowed his crew to hold a party on-board the vessel while it was docked for repairs in Plymouth.

A Navy probe was launched after videos and photos emerged on social media of HMS Trenchant crew members drinking, partying, and having a barbecue.

Following the investigation, Commander Jonathan Lewis has been relieved of his command but will be assigned to another role.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "We can confirm that the commanding officer of HMS Trenchant has been removed from command.

“While we are aware of the media interest in this issue, we are bound by employer confidentiality not to comment any further at this time."