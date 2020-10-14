Stunning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards

A young male proboscis monkey, by Mogens Trolle, which is a 2020 category prize winner at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
A young male proboscis monkey, by Mogens Trolle, which is a 2020 category prize winner at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition - (Copyright PA Media)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
9:18am, Wed 14 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A profile shot of a young male proboscis monkey and a tigress hugging a tree are among the striking images captured on camera for this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the Natural History Museum and a keen photographer herself, announced the winner in the London tourist attraction’s famous Hintze Hall.

Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov scooped the prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace, showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree.

Here are some of the category-winning images:

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 winners - (Copyright PA Media)

Sign up to our newsletter

Environment

Photography

Gallery

PA