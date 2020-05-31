Stay away pleas ignored as beach-goers and cliff jumpers return to Durdle Door

Scores of people have defied attempts to close the beach at Durdle Door in Dorset after three people were seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea there on Saturday.

So-called tombstoners could even be seen jumping from the 200ft high sea arch again on Sunday despite the dangers.

Police, the ambulance service, the coastguard and the RNLI attended the beauty spot after Saturday’s incidents

Air ambulances landed at the scene and crowds of people were evacuated from the beach and surrounding cliff area.

Dorset Police confirmed that three people had sustained serious injuries on Saturday.

That evening, Dorset council said Durdle Door and nearby Lulworth Cove would be closed “until further notice”.

Dorset Police also tweeted: “Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove remain closed today along with approach roads to the area. Please do not travel as you will be turned away.”

But despite this, images taken on Sunday showed people on the beach and even jumping into the sea.

Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) posted on Facebook that people had been jumping from the arch “encouraged by the crowds on the beach” on Saturday.

As well as the three injured men, police had to deal with alcohol-fuelled minor scuffles.

A woman also suffered a suspected broken ankle on Saturday and there was a small but out of control fire from a BBQ.

“Upsetting scenes like we and many others witnessed yesterday illustrate how very dangerous tombstoning is. We couldn’t discourage it enough,” the CRT said.