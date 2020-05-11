Stay away from Brighton beaches, city council boss says despite lockdown easing

People who do not live in Brighton should “stay away” from the city despite the easing of some lockdown restrictions, its council boss has said.

Sunny weather in recent days has increased fears that people will travel long distances to visit beaches in the south east.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday, Brighton & Hove City Council leader councillor Nancy Platts said there was “ambiguity” in the Government’s messaging.

She said: “There was an ambiguity in the messaging that we need to have explained rapidly in the days ahead.

“We want a slow, steady and safe progression towards lockdown lifting. We want to make sure we are stepping forward in a measured way.

“We know restrictions will need to stay in place for a long time to come. We want the restrictions to be lifted carefully in a positive direction.

“Our priority is to keep people who live in the city safe. One concern is around how residents can maintain physical distancing in our busy city if we have an influx of visitors.

“The Prime Minister has said that hospitality and leisure businesses are not likely to open before July. The shops and attractions are still closed and we want people who do not live in Brighton & Hove to stay away.

“The changes to the rules around exercising very clearly said that while people can go out more in their household groups to play sport or visit a park together, physical distancing must be followed.

“We will be looking closely at the plans for schools reopening and do what’s right for our city working with families, education leaders and unions.”