Statement from Harte and McAreavey families

Here is a substantive extract from the statement issued by the Harte and McAreavey families through the PA news agency ahead of the 10th anniversary of Michaela McAreavey’s murder.

“Over the course of the past 10 years, whilst learning to live with the massive loss of Michaela in our lives, we have also had to endure sheer frustration in the face of multiple bare faced lies from the Mauritian authorities that justice will be served in this case. They have repeatedly provided us with false hope when, in reality, there has been little meaningful progress in this case, if any, since the acquittal in 2012.

“When we returned to Mauritius in 2017, we were assured yet again that the case remained active and a new investigation was then underway. But no sooner had we returned to Ireland, with the media attention dimmed, that the Mauritian authorities reverted to their default mode of inertia.

“The pain of being denied justice is further compounded by the fact that Michaela’s murderers continue to walk free in Mauritius.

“Last year, letters requesting an update on this case were sent to the Mauritian government by the offices of The Executive Office of Northern Ireland and The Office of Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney in September and November, respectively. No response has yet been received. This lack of respect for us as a bereaved family and for our country’s diplomatic channels of communication speaks volumes about the Mauritian Government and, despite their public proclamations, their true feelings towards justice being delivered in this case.

“Ten years on, our determination to fight for justice for Michaela remains undiminished. It is the very least she deserves.”