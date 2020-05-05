Starmer says Labour general secretary quit by ‘mutual agreement’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the resignation of the party’s general secretary was by “mutual agreement”.

Jennie Formby, a close ally of ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn, announced she was standing down from her post on Monday.

Sir Keir told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was a mutual agreement and I wish her the very best.

“We need to move on as a party. Put a new team in place to face the future.”

Ms Formby insisted it was the “right time” to quit while the new leader got a grip on the party.

Her resignation came as the party is investigating the leak of a highly controversial dossier on anti-Semitism, which referred to “factional opposition” towards Mr Corbyn.

