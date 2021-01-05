Starmer presses Government to establish ’round-the-clock’ vaccination programme

Coronavirus
Coronavirus (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:16pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Government to use the third national lockdown in England to create a “round-the-clock” vaccination scheme in order to end “this nightmare”.

In a televised response to Boris Johnson’s statement, Sir Keir reiterated that his party supports the new measures being imposed and would back them in a Commons vote.

But he said Labour will continue to scrutinise the Prime Minister where MPs believe he is failing in his response to Covid-19.

“The British people have sacrificed so much but, thanks to the dedication and brilliance of our scientists, there is hope of a way out of this nightmare,” Sir Keir said, calling on the nation to “recapture the spirit” of the beginning of the pandemic.

“That means using this lockdown to establish a massive, immediate, and round-the-clock vaccination programme to deliver millions of doses a week by the end of the month in every village and town, every high street and every GP surgery,” he continued.

“We need our businesses and public services working hand-in-hand for the common good. We need an army of volunteers and to use every resource at our disposal.

“This is now a race between the virus and the vaccine. And if we pull together as a nation, we can win.”

