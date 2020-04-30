Spotify the difference: streaming service sees spike in 'chill' and 'instrumental' music during lockdown

Spotify have seen a change in the way users are navigating the streaming service during the coronavirus lockdown.

More people are using it as a form of background noise while playing video games, with that medium seeing a 50 per cent increase.

There has been an expected decline in those having Spotify on in the car or on devices such as watches, evidently because more people are staying indoors.

But there has been a rise in users listening to ‘chill’ or ‘instrumental’ music as well as ‘wellness and meditation’ podcasts.

Speaking about the changes, Spotify said: “It's clear from our data that morning routines have changed significantly. Every day now looks like a weekend.”