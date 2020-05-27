SpaceX launch called off due to bad weather with just 16 minutes to go

The launch was called off due to adverse weather conditons with just 16 minutes left on the clock - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Geoff Teather
23:16pm, Wed 27 May 2020
The big blast-off was called off  tonight as bad weather forced SpaceX to call off the launch of Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station.

The two men were due to go up from the Kennedy Space Center in what would have been the first orbital mission from the US in nine years.

The next opportunity for SpaceX and Nasa will be on Saturday and if that doesn’t work, then Sunday.

Unfavourable atmospheric conditions forced controllers to cancel the mission just 16 minutes before lift-off. And to add further frustration, just an hour later conditions were probably acceptable.

There was also disappointment on the ground where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and VP Mike Pence and his wife, Karen were also forced to stand down, having flown in to watch the historic launch.

