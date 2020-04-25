South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa caught the headlines for the wrong reasons when he struggled to put on his protective mask at the end of a public address.

The 67-year-old spoke to his country to inform them that some lockdown measures would be eased as of next month.

However, at the end of his near-30 minute speech, Ramaphosa attempted to demonstrate putting on a mask to further prevent the spread of coronavirus, but sadly got himself in a bit of a tangle.

The clip went viral, leading to Ramaphosa responding to the gaff by joking with reporters: "For those who were laughing at me yesterday, let me tell you something.

“I'm going to open a TV channel where I'm going to teach people how to put on a mask. So, you can enrol how a mask is put on.”

