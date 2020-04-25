South African President Cyril Ramaphosa struggles to put on protective facemask during lockdown address
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa caught the headlines for the wrong reasons when he struggled to put on his protective mask at the end of a public address.
The 67-year-old spoke to his country to inform them that some lockdown measures would be eased as of next month.
However, at the end of his near-30 minute speech, Ramaphosa attempted to demonstrate putting on a mask to further prevent the spread of coronavirus, but sadly got himself in a bit of a tangle.
The clip went viral, leading to Ramaphosa responding to the gaff by joking with reporters: "For those who were laughing at me yesterday, let me tell you something.
“I'm going to open a TV channel where I'm going to teach people how to put on a mask. So, you can enrol how a mask is put on.”
South Africa have had 4,220 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in their country, but have managed to maintain the death toll to just 79 people.