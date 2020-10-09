Sophie self-isolates after Covid-19 encounter

The Countess of Wessex
The Countess of Wessex - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:43pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
The Countess of Wessex is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has said.

Sophie will be isolating at her Bagshot Park home, a Surrey mansion where she lives with husband Edward and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The Prince of Wales contracted Covid-19 in March and suffered from mild symptoms – losing his sense of smell and taste for a period.

Sophie, pictured with husband Edward, will be self isolating at their Surrey home. Chris Jackson/PA Wire - (Copyright PA Wire)

A palace spokeswoman said: “Earlier this week the Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant Government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

