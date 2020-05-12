Sophie jokes about Kate wanting a teacher to help with home schooling

The Countess of Wessex teased the Duchess of Cambridge about trying to get a teacher to help with home schooling as they video-called Army nurses in Cyprus.

When they heard from one military medic who told them his ex-wife was a school teacher, Sophie quipped: “Be careful, be careful, she’s about to be recruited.”

Sophie and Kate

Kate laughed and remarked: “They’re in good hands.

“Yes. I’d quite like her to come and help me with home schooling.”

The duchess has already opened up about the challenges of life under lockdown with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects.

“Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work,” she said last week during an interview with ITV’s This Morning show.

Kate has spoken about their differing needs, with George being nearly seven, Charlotte five and Louis only two years old.

The duchess and Sophie were calling nurses around the world together to mark International Nurses Day as part of the royal family’s coordinated show of solidarity for the healthcare profession during the coronavirus pandemic

The royal pair were chatting to medics from the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps who are stationed in Cyprus.

Kate asked: “Is everyone worried about their families and loved ones back home? It must be adding to the pressure?”

Kate

They heard from the nurse, who last saw his children in February and told them: “Everybody’s fine Ma’am. The kids are doing well.

“My ex-wife’s a school teacher so she’s been busy.”

Sophie added: “We are enormously grateful for everything that you all do.”

Kate wished them a happy nurses’ day, saying: “You’re a huge inspiration to everybody.