Soldiers in Northern Ireland salute Captain Tom on 100th birthday

Soldiers in Northern Ireland have saluted Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday with a 14-foot mural.

As the remarkable war veteran reached 100 after raising millions for the NHS, he was immortalised at Aldergrove Flying Station in Co Antrim.

Captain Tom captured the hearts of the nation during the coronavirus crisis by walking 100 laps of his garden, raising almost £30 million for NHS charities.

Sergeant Major Mark Smyth said personnel in Northern Ireland wanted to pay tribute to him.

He explained he had been working with Belfast Mural Arts on another project when they donated this art work free of charge.

“Having watched the amazing achievement from Captain Tom over the past few weeks and the way in which he conducted himself, with great humour and enthusiasm, we wanted to pay tribute to him on his 100th birthday as a fantastic example of selfless service to the nation,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Wood, Commanding Officer (CO) of the NI Garrison Support Unit, described Captain Tom as a “true hero”.

“Happy Birthday Captain Tom, on behalf of the Armed Forces in Northern Ireland,” he said.