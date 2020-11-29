Social media stars to deliver free Christmas presents to 5,000 children

Two social media stars are hoping to build a joyful Christmas and bring festive cheer to children in their town this holiday season.

Viral duo The Bald Builders will be touring their West Sussex community in a van-turned-Santa’s grotto – The Bald Sleigh – giving out presents to 5,000 children.

With the pandemic and lockdown leading to the cancellation of countless festive events, the jack-of-all-trades influencers decided to bring a measure of joy to their community in Littlehampton in a socially distanced way with a simple message: “Boris ain’t gonna stop Christmas for us.”

Viral duo to deliver Christmas presents to children (PA Media)

Sam Hughes, one half of The Bald Builders, told the PA news agency: “We are turning a flatbed van into a moving grotto, like a carnival float.

“We are basically going to drive round the whole of where we live playing the Christmas song, letting the kids come out (and) putting presents on the floor.

“We are going to drive round the whole of the town over the two days and basically give out as many presents as we can.”

Mr Hughes, 26, and fellow Bald Builder Brad Hanson, 36, hope to hand out presents to 5,000 children in the seaside town.

Mr Hughes added: “Brad has a full custom Santa suit being made to measure and Brad’s wife is being Mrs Claus. I’m a head elf.

“We are going to drive around all the roads and we are going to walk beside it giving out the presents with music playing – a bit like the old ice cream van.”

The present distribution extravaganza is set to take place on December 19 and 20.

The event follows other Bald Builders efforts to promote children’s wellbeing, including their recent burger and book day where they provided 250 free meals for children in the local area following the free school meals row.

The pair, who continue to work as builders, have more than one million followers across Facebook and Instagram.