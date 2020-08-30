SNP MP Amy Callaghan ‘making good progress’ after brain haemorrhage

MP Amy Callaghan has said she is “making good progress” after suffering a brain haemorrhage in June.

The SNP politician said she has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation following two life-saving surgeries and praised the “incredible” NHS, but said she has “still got a wee bit to go”.

Ms Callaghan was rushed to hospital on June 10 after being found at home by her partner.

The 28-year-old, who has previously fought cancer, was elected to the House of Commons in December after ousting the then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire seat.

In an update posted on Twitter on Sunday evening, Ms Callaghan wrote: “Since my illness, I’ve been undergoing intensive rehabilitation from what was two life saving surgeries. I cannot even begin to express my love and gratitude for everyone involved in my care – the nurses, surgeons, physios, doctors and healthcare assistants. They – our incredible NHS – have ensured I’m still here for you.

“I’m making good progress – and you’ll start to hear more from me these days – but I’ve still got a wee bit to go. Along the way I’ve picked up a few more scars. I’ve got more than my fair share of them. I used to hide them; feeling suffocated, self-conscious or defined by them.

“I’m not going to allow that any longer. It’s time to embrace them: proud of my progress and fierce in my determination.”

In a message to her constituents, she said: “To you – the people of East Dunbartonshire – it’s my privilege to be your MP. I’m fighting for you – always.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a message of support, writing: “Sending lots of love and strength to the amazing, courageous, formidable @AmyCallaghanSNP.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie tweeted “that’s such a welcome message” while Jo Swinson tweeted: “Such positive news Amy, so glad to hear this!”

A statement from Ms Callaghan’s office in June said her brain haemorrhage was “related to a previously manageable medical condition”.