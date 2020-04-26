Sky News presenter struggles to hold back her emotions as she reads out the names of Covid-19 victims, including a father and daughter who died on consecutive days
A Sky News presenter became visibly upset as she read out the names of people who have lost their lives to coronavirus.
Kimberley Leonard's voice began to break during the segment, particularly as she named 33 year-old pharmacist Pooja Sharma, who died the day after her father, Sudhir Sharma, an immigration officer at Heathrow Airport.
Leonard read: “Paying tribute to their friend, her loved ones said her laugh was contagious and that she gave her friends nothing but love, support and a tummy ache with all the laughter.”
Pooja, who worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital died unexpectedly, according to a JustGiving page dedicated to her.
Leonard asked if viewers could excuse her as she found composure, before she read out more deaths to end the bulletin.