A Sky News presenter became visibly upset as she read out the names of people who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Kimberley Leonard's voice began to break during the segment, particularly as she named 33 year-old pharmacist Pooja Sharma, who died the day after her father, Sudhir Sharma, an immigration officer at Heathrow Airport.

Leonard read: “Paying tribute to their friend, her loved ones said her laugh was contagious and that she gave her friends nothing but love, support and a tummy ache with all the laughter.”

Pooja, who worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital died unexpectedly, according to a JustGiving page dedicated to her.