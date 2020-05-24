Sixth person charged with law student’s murder

A sixth person has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old law student who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Four men and a woman have already been charged with the murder of Aya Hachem, who was gunned down as she walked to a supermarket near her home in Blackburn on Sunday May 17, and the attempted murder of Pashar Khan, who police believe was their intended target.

On Sunday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said Ayaz Hussain, 34, of Calgary Avenue, Blackburn, had been charged with the same offences.

He will appear before magistrates in Preston on Monday, the force said.

Blackburn residents Feroz Suleman, 39, of Shear Brow, Kashif Manzoor, 24, of Shakeshaft Street, Uthman Satia, 28, and Abubakir Satia, 31, both of Oxford Close, and Judy Chapman, 26, of St Hubert’s Road in Great Harwood, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Sessions House Crown Court, in separate hearings on Saturday.

The five were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

A closure order was issued for Suleman’s business, RI Tyres, for up to three months, following an application by Lancashire Police.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and for anyone with dash cam footage of the A666, between Blackburn and Bolton, on the afternoon of the shooting to come forward.

Blackburn incident - (Copyright PA Wire )

Detective Superindent Andy Cribbin said: “Aya died a week ago today and a lot has happened in that time.

“Our investigation has moved at a fast pace, which has seen us arrest 14 people and charge six, with one person being released no charge and the others either bailed or released under investigation.

“But our inquiry is far from over. Our resolve and determination to get to the bottom of what happened and who was responsible for Aya’s needless and senseless death remains as strong as ever.

“I would like to thank Aya’s family and the public for their support, as well as the people who have been in touch with information and the many officers and detectives who are working extremely hard on this investigation.”

Blackburn incident - (Copyright PA Media )

Ms Hachem, a second-year student at the University of Salford, died in hospital from a single gunshot wound a short time after emergency services were called to the scene in King Street at about 3pm.

The first of two shots fired from a passing vehicle hit a building but the second hit the teenager, an innocent passer-by, in the chest.

Her distraught parents said she was the “most loyal, devoted daughter”, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Any information or video footage can still be sent to police online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020120E05-PO1.

Anyone with other information can contact the force on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.