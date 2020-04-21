A six year-old boy who has spina bifida is walking ten metres a day to raise money for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Frank Mills originally set out to raise £99, the age of Captain Moore, but has now accumulated over £90,000 for the health service.

His mum Janet told Bristol Live Frank just said: “I want to do that!”. So we grabbed hold of that magic moment of motivation and we took his walker outside for him. [We] chalked out ten metres on the pavement with a start and finish line and two metre 'you can do it' markers.

"Frank’s enthusiasm was not just surprising but invigorating and as he shouted at one of our neighbours to sponsor him, we thought why not? Maybe we could get some friends and family to support Frank.

"We quickly put something up on JustGiving and shared the link on Facebook, and from that moment it took off! We cannot believe how people are responding.’

He was born extremely prematurely, at just under 25 weeks, and as a result only started to walk 18 months ago.

Both Janet and Frank's dad Tony have hailed their son as 'inspirational'.

Tony said: "We have called this challenge Frank’s Finish Line Fundraiser! At a time of great national anxiety, Captain Tom has given us a really good news story when we desperately needed one, especially inspiring our little lad Frank.

"Like a lot of people, we have responded to Tom because he’s simply done what he could and is supporting a great cause, so dear to our nation’s hearts at this crazy time.

"So many friends and neighbours have encouraged Frank, it’s been incredible! Folk have been so generous, especially at a time when people are struggling financially. We would like to thank everyone who has supported Frank from the bottom of our hearts. It restores your faith in humanity."