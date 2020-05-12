Singer Bryan Adams launches 'bat-eating, virus-making' tirade at China

Canadian singer Bryan Adams has launched an astonishing attack on China, blaming them for the outbreak of coronavirus.

Adams let loose on Instagram just before he performed songs he was supposed to be playing at the Royal Albert Hall this week. His series of concerts in London were cancelled due to the pandemic.

He said: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f****** bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b*******, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

“My message to them other than ‘thanks a f****** lot’ is go vegan.”

His attack is one of many linking the origin of the virus with the wet markets of Wuhan.

Sir Paul McCartney said in April: “Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats … They will not close down these wet markets, that got us into this trouble in the first place … It wouldn’t be so bad if this is the only thing it seems like you can blame on those wet markets.

"It seems like Sars, avian flu, all sorts of other stuff that has afflicted us … and what’s it for? For these quite medieval practices. They need to clean up their act.”

Related videos

While Queen guitarist Brian May told NME last month that eating meat started the virus: "This pandemic seemed to come from people eating animals … it’s time to re-examine our world in a way that doesn’t abuse other species.”