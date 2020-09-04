Shocking report claims Donald Trump called US soldiers who died in battle ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

Donald Trump labelled US soldiers who died in battle ‘losers’ and 'suckers’ before refusing to visit a cemetery back in 2018, according to a new report.

The report, published by the Atlantic, also claims the President cancelled the visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he was worried his hair would become dishevelled due to the rain.

At the time, the official excuse was that ‘the helicopter couldn’t fly’ and the Secret Service had refused to drive him there.

Trump also allegedly said he did not understand why the Americans helped out the Allies - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

But four people who were present in the discussions with Trump on the day of the scheduled visit have revealed to The Atlantic that those reasons are in fact false.

They also recalled the president making derogatory comments about those who died in the war.

He reportedly said: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers."

And then in a separate conversation about 1,800 marines who died at a historic battle in Belleau Wood in 1918, he is said to have described them as ‘suckers’ for being killed.

Trump, however, has emphatically denied the report, calling it 'a disgraceful situation' by a 'terrible magazine.'

“It's a total lie. It's fake news. It's a disgrace, and frankly it's a disgrace to your profession,” he said.

The President, who has since visited World War II cemeteries in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy, was also said to have asked aides: "Who were the good guys in this war?"

He is currently trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US Election polls less than two months out from voting day on November 3.

However, Trump has recently been closing the gap on his presidential rival.

Trump visited a Normandy American cemetery alongside French President Macron last year - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

On Tuesday, the 74-year-old showed support for law enforcement officers during a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin after the shooting of a black man by a police officer led to civil unrest in the city.

He said: "You have people that choke. They are under tremendous pressure. And they may be there for 15 years and have a spotless record and all of a sudden they're faced with a decision.

"They have a quarter of a second to make a decision. And if they make a wrong decision, one way or the other, they're either dead or they're in big trouble.

"And people have to understand that. They choke sometimes."