Sheep baffles hotel staff in Wales after being spotted ‘waiting for lift’

Sheep walks into hotel in Holyhead
Sheep walks into hotel in Holyhead
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
9:15am, Thu 03 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A sheep stunned staff at a hotel in Wales after it was spotted apparently waiting for the hotel lift.

The sheep, nicknamed Sidney by workers at Premier Inn’s Holyhead hotel, was ushered back outside after it let itself in through the electric doors.

A video shows a staff member commenting “oh my god” after encountering the animal staring back at him.

“The team were rubbing their eyes when Sidney strolled in. It was a bit like a weird dream,” Linda Pritchard, duty manager of the hotel, said.

“Sidney’s quite been the talk of the town and no one in any of the Premier Inns across the UK has ever heard of anything like this before.

“It’s been lovely really, he’s really put a smile on people’s faces.”

Staff at the hotel said that Sidney had escaped from a nearby field, but is now back to his rightful place after the incident.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sheep

Hotel