US senators have proposed renaming the street outside the Chinese embassy in Washington after the Wuhan whistleblower.

Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, posted on social media to warn about the virus spreading in the city.

He died of the virus in February, which triggered an outpouring of national grief in China and even led to the police apologising for their treatment of the doctor.

The proposal suggests the street would be called ‘Li Wenliang Plaza’, replacing ‘International Place’.

Republican senator Tom Cotton said: “We’ll ensure the name Li Wenliang is never forgotten – by placing it permanently outside the embassy of the nation responsible for the deaths Dr Li tried to prevent.”

The move is also backed by senator Marco Rubio.