The US Senate has upheld Donald Trump's veto of a bill which said the President would have to ask permission to go to war with Iran.

Trump vetoed the bill on Wednesday and called it ‘insulting’. Yesterday the Senate fell short of five votes to pass the resolution with 49 senators voting in favour with 44 opposed.

The attempt to block Trump from engaging in war with Iran came after a US strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January.

The resolution's chief sponsor, Virginia's representative Tim Kaine, said it wasn't about Trump personally but about giving Congress the power to declare war.

He said ahead of yesterday's vote: “It's not insulting. It's our job."

Trump went on the defence when he vetoed the bill.

He said in a statement: “We live in a hostile world of evolving threats and the Constitution recognizes that the president must be able to anticipate our adversaries’ next moves and take swift and decisive action in response. That’s what I did!”

Related videos