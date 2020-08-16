Selfridges eyes entry into product repairs and resale in sustainability push

Selfridges has said it is looking at launching into product repair and resale as part of plans to radically improve its sustainability.

The department store chain has said it is also exploring a move into “refill and rental” of some products as part of a commitment to change how customers shop in its stores by 2025.

The proposals are part of the retailer’s new Project Earth sustainability initiative.

It said the new programme will start with eight weeks of experiments across its stores and online aimed at seeing how it can reinvent certain retail models, working alongside more than 300 brand partners.

Anne Pitcher, global managing director of Selfridges Group, said current consumption habits have been “broken by the pandemic”, with customers taking greater consideration of the environmental impact of their shopping choices.

She said: “We firmly believe evolving the way we do business and supporting change in the way people shop is essential to building a more sustainable business.

“Selfridges has the platform to change how shopping is done wrapped up in the destinations, experiences and inspiration customers want from us.

“And the tough, stretching targets we have set ourselves underpin our commitment to change our business and our ambition to imagine and create a sustainable future for our customers.”

Selfridges said it is also committing to use materials from certified, sustainable sources across its products by 2025.

It also committed to engage with staff and customers to ensure it puts “longevity, creativity and sustainability at the heart of the business”.

Alannah Weston, Selfridges group chairman, said: “Out of the global pandemic has come an understanding of how fragile and complex our systems are, but also how our planet and people can benefit if we act collectively with a shared purpose.

“Now more than ever we must double down on our efforts to reinvent retail with sustainability at its heart and a way of working which is regenerative for humans and nature.

“Achieving our ambitions won’t be easy, but we are in a unique position to be able to work with our team members, partners and customers to co-create change and explore possibilities for a sustainable future.”