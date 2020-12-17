Secondary school pupils to have staggered return in first week of January

Secondary school and college pupils’ return to class in England will be staggered in the first week of January.

Exam-year students will go back to school as normal after the Christmas holidays, but the majority of secondary school pupils will start the term online.

It is hoped the staggered return will allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff in the new year.

Gavin Williamson (PA Wire)

But education unions are concerned about the logistics of setting up a mass testing programme and they have criticised the Government for making a last-minute announcement at the end of term.

Primary school pupils will go back to class as normal in January, alongside students in exam years, vulnerable pupils and key workers’ children.

Children in special schools and alternative provision will return as planned.

But the Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed that secondary schools and colleges will operate a staggered return – and all non-exam year groups will be offered full-time remote education during the first week of term.

Face-to-face education for all students will resume on January 11.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This targeted testing round will clamp down on the virus as students return from the Christmas break and help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the wider community.

“Building on the fantastic actions that schools and colleges have already taken to be as safe as possible, this additional testing will catch those who have the virus but are not showing symptoms to help schools and colleges stay in control of the virus throughout the spring term.”

It's just a complete dog's breakfast out there. Parents don't know from day to day whether their child is going to be in school

The announcement comes after Mr Williamson threatened legal action against Greenwich Council earlier this week after it advised schools to switch to remote education for most pupils in the last week of term.

Council leaders in Waltham Forest and Islington – who had also advised schools to move to online learning for the last few days of term amid rising coronavirus rates – were told to retract their advice.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee (PA ), Susan Acland-Hood, permanent secretary at the DfE, told MPs on Thursday that there were no “plans to lengthen the Christmas holiday”.

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the PAC, said it was “ludicrous” that parents and schools still did not know, on the final day of term for many schools in England, what was happening on the week commencing January 4.

Speaking about events in London this week, Ms Hillier said parents had had “very confusing messages” from Government and local authorities.

She said: “So it’s just a complete dog’s breakfast out there. Parents don’t know from day to day whether their child is going to be in school, partly because of Covid, but then this layered on top is unacceptable, surely?”

Schools and colleges will be able to offer students two rapid tests three days apart on the first week of term as part of the rollout of testing.

Testing will be optional but strongly encouraged, particularly in areas of higher prevalence of the virus. Consent will be required from the student or parent.

Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire)

The DfE has said guidance will be provided to schools and colleges shortly on how to set up and staff the testing sites.

Armed forces personnel will support through planning with schools and colleges and “reasonable” workforce costs will be reimbursed, it said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “I think schools are going to be really frustrated this has come at the last moment.

“What we needed for schools was a plan that started last September and what we have had is one problem after another all through to the Christmas period.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said the Government’s announcement on the last day of term demonstrated “ministerial panic rather than rational and responsible action” in response to the rise in Covid-19 rates among pupils.

She said: “The Government is asking secondary school leaders to contact, train and deploy an army of volunteers to administer testing to the whole of England’s secondary school population.

“Armed with a 30-minute training video, they are being asked to administer tests to adolescents – who may have their own views about what is quite an invasive procedure.”

Dr Bousted added: “The presence of year 11 and 13 pupils on the school site at the same time as the testing arrangements and procedures are being put in place will be extremely problematic.”

This is a huge exercise requiring processes to be established and communicated, parental permission to be obtained, and doubtless innumerable other logistical issues to be overcome

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “By dropping this on schools minutes before the end of term, leaders are left with no time to implement Government’s instructions.”

He added: “Primary schools appear to have been completely ignored in this announcement. School staff and parents of younger children are rightly worried about transmission of the virus over Christmas and will struggle to understand why they are being treated differently.

“Once again, an announcement that, if properly planned and executed could have been positive, is poised to fail.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We are very concerned about the feasibility of setting up a testing programme at the scale envisaged.

“We welcome the limited support we understand will be available, but this is a huge exercise requiring processes to be established and communicated, parental permission to be obtained, and doubtless innumerable other logistical issues to be overcome.”

Secondary school pupils have among the highest infection rates, but early findings from a study suggest that the proportion of pupils and teachers with Covid-19 mirrors the proportion in the local community.

Of the 105 schools in England in the survey, 1.24% of pupils and 1.29% of staff tested positive for Covid-19 between November 3 and 19, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The survey also found that 27.6% of schools had one current infection, 27.6% had between two and five, and 44.8% had none.