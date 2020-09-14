Search continues for survivors of Nepal landslide in which 11 have died

A shocking scene of debris after a landslide stuck in Sindhupalchowk district
A shocking scene of debris after a landslide stuck in Sindhupalchowk district - (Copyright AP)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
9:14am, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rescuers have resumed their search for missing people after a deadly landslide struck three villages in the mountains of Nepal.

So far, 11 bodies have been pulled from the debris in the Sindhupalchowk district, about 75 miles east of the capital, Kathmandu.

Government administrator Baburam Khanal said police, soldiers and villagers are searching for at least 15 other people who are believed to have been buried.

A girl is taken to safety - (Copyright AP)

The landslide struck early on Sunday, sweeping away three villages before halting at a river.

Continuous rainfall made conditions difficult for rescuers on Sunday.

Weather conditions have improved in the area, allowing the rescuers to access the higher ground, the spokesman said.

Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season which usually ends in September.

Sign up to our newsletter

AP