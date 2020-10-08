Scottish Tories’ leader Douglas Ross appears as assistant referee at Wembley

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross had one of the best views in the house at Wembley as he ran the line during England’s 3-0 win over Wales.

The politician and fellow Scot Francis Connor were assistants to referee Bobby Madden as Wales fell to an experimental squad which was without Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after they breached Covid guidelines on the weekend.

Following his appointment as Scottish Conservative leader in July, Mr Ross said he would quit his job as a football official if he became first minister after the 2021 Holyrood election because his presence at football matches would cause too many problems for matchday policing staff.

He said: “I’ve made it clear I want to continue refereeing, however, that is something that I plan to do as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.”

Celtic v Livingston – Scottish Premier League – Celtic Park - (Copyright PA Wire)

Speaking to the PA news agency, he added: “I can officially announce that if I am elected first minister of Scotland, much to the great delight of football fans across Scotland – and this may help me get to that ultimate office – then I would give up refereeing as first minister.”

Mr Ross had to apologise in August after he missed a VJ Day commemoration because he was running the line as Kilmarnock hosted St Johnstone.

He said he was “wrong” to have rejected an invitation to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War with a two-minute silence alongside veterans in his Moray constituency.

Following criticism, Mr Ross issued an apology to any veterans who were offended and pledged to donate his match fee – believed to be approximately £445 – to the Help for Heroes charity.