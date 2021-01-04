Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier arrested and charged over alleged Covid-19 breach

MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged after an alleged breach of coronavirus rules.

The 60-year-old had the SNP whip removed after last year it emerged she made a trip from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for results of a Covid-19 test – and a return journey after being informed she had the virus.

Police Scotland on Monday confirmed a 60-year-old woman, understood to be Ferrier, had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

In October the Metropolitan Police said they would take “no further action” against the MP following an investigation.

Ms Ferrier gave a four-minute speech in the House of Commons during a debate on coronavirus on Monday September 28.

She also told a national newspaper in October she felt “hung out to dry” by the SNP which withdrew the whip from her an hour after she released a statement about the incident.

Ms Ferrier is now an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West (PA Media)

Despite pressure to resign her seat, Ms Ferrier is now an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Scottish Labour launched an online petition calling for her to quit as an MP while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hosted a virtual meeting with residents in Ms Ferrier’s constituency in early October.

After news broke of the arrest on Monday night, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Margaret Ferrier has apologised for her selfish and dangerous actions, but so far she has continued to insist she is fit to represent her constituents in the House of Commons.

“I hope her arrest leads her to reconsider this arrogant position, and the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West get the opportunity to return an MP who puts their interests first.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Ms Ferrier remains suspended from the SNP and we will not comment further on live police proceedings.”