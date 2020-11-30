Scotch egg could help drinkers get around Tier 2 restrictions, minister suggests

Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2 restrictions in England, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

George Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under the rules which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areas from Wednesday.

More than 57% of England’s population will be in the middle tier, with severe restrictions imposed on pubs.

In the harsher Tier 3, affecting more than 41% of the population, pubs and restaurants can only operate on a takeaway or delivery basis.

Environment Secretary Mr Eustice said the “substantial meal” provision in Tier 2 was “understood very much by the restaurant trade”.

He told LBC Radio: “I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service.

“Often that might be as a starter but yes I think it would, but this is a term that’s understood in licensing since it is, you can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal.

“That is the model that is being followed.”

Scores of Tory MPs have raised concern about the tiers ahead of Tuesday’s Commons vote on the new system.

Mr Eustice admitted the restrictions may not be “perfectly consistent” or fair.

On the “substantial meal” rule, Mr Eustice said: “The evidence has been that some of the challenges we have had with pubs were where you had large groups of people congregating and actually not maintaining social distancing, they were just drinking.

“They were more likely to maintain social distancing sat down and having a meal.”

He told talkRadio: “The measures we’re taking are all about trying to break the cycle of infection and that doesn’t mean that every rule that we introduce and every requirement we put on people is perfectly consistent or might even be considered perfectly fair – indeed, they won’t be.”