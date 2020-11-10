Scooby Doo co-creator Ken Spears dies, aged 82
Scooby-Doo co-creator Ken Spears has died at the age of 82.
His son Kevin confirmed he had died as a result of complications related to dementia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sam Register, President of Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said: "Warner Bros Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones.
"He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humor and storytelling continue to delight audiences. You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo.
"We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros Animation and are honored to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters."
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! debuted in 1969 and has become an iconic children’s show over the years.
Spears’ death comes just three months after Scooby Doo co-creator Joe Ruby passed away from natural causes, aged 87.
The pair had worked together as partners in Ruby-Spears Productions for 60 years, overseeing animated hits such as Fangface, Mister T, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Superman.