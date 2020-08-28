Scooby-Doo co-creator Joe Ruby dies, aged 87
Scooby-Doo co-creator Joe Ruby has died at the age of 87.
The animation writer helped create one of the most beloved cartoon series of all time alongside Ken Spears.
‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?’ premiered in 1969 and followed Great Dane Scooby-Doo in helping to solve mysteries and ran on CBS until 1976.
He also wrote sci-fi thriller series ‘Planet of the Apes’ in 1974 and the horror film ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ in 1995.
Spears and Ruby also started Ruby-Spears Productions, which created ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks,’ ‘Mister T’ and ‘Superman.’
"He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged," said his grandson Benjamin Ruby.
"He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation's most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio.
“Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations.”
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Carole, their four children, Cliff, Deanna, Craig and Debby and ten grandchildren.
One fan said: "It's No Mystery Why He's Gone" My drawing to honor the co-creator of Scooby-Doo, Joe Ruby, who passed away yesterday from natural causes. #RIPJoeRuby."