‘Scapegoat move’ criticised as pubs and bars close across central Scotland

Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas across central Scotland have begun their enforced 16-day closure amid new restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Across Glasgow workers were seen locking up their doors, putting boards on windows and bringing tables and chairs inside due to the temporary measures which are set to continue until Sunday October 25.

Max Durrant, manager of Bier Halle on the city’s Gordon Street, was one of those who had been preparing to move customers on because of the 6pm closing time on Friday.

I feel it's a wee bit of a scapegoat move, an easy way out

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been a bit more quiet, we’ve been doing Eat Out to Help Out and we’ve noticed the numbers coming down on that.

“If you look at it from July 6 it’s been steady but as soon as schools and universities and colleges have went back, it’s went up so I feel it’s a wee bit of a scapegoat move, an easy way out.

“We’ve got another two weeks of furlough so that’s going to help us out a wee bit. I prefer to be on my feet and moving about rather than sitting about for two weeks twiddling my thumbs.

“An older guy who’s lived through a lot of things told me it’s the worst it’s ever been in Glasgow.”

The Social

His sentiments were echoed by Robbie Campbell, who was out enjoying one last pint with friends having originally planned to go out after 6pm before the restrictions were brought in.

The 20-year-old Tesco worker told PA: “I’m happy drinking in the house… but I am a bit disappointed in the way it’s going to affect the publicans.

“Everyone needs to adapt to the Covid situations but I do feel sorry for those folk in this line of work.

“It must be hard because they must be thinking, ‘will I go into a second lockdown?’, ‘will I be restricted to certain measures?'”

The Piper Bar

As well as Greater Glasgow and Clyde, establishments in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley can only provide takeaways during this period.

Meanwhile, pubs and bars in Glasgow also staged a protest by dumping a pile of their leftover ice in the street outside the City Chambers.

Dozens of hospitality workers joined in and were cheered on by members of the public who gathered in support.

Similar action was taken outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh and Union Street in Aberdeen.