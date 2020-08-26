Sarah Harding: From reality TV to the world stage with Girls Aloud

Sarah Harding has revealed that she has breast cancer.

The 38-year-old former Girls Aloud and Celebrity Big Brother star shared news of her diagnosis on Twitter.

Harding, born in Ascot in Berkshire, rose to fame in 2002 as a contestant on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals.

The programme saw her join Girls Aloud with Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh and the group went on to score the Christmas number one that year with their debut single Sound Of The Underground.

Girls Aloud went on to release five studio albums, two of which topped the Official Charts Company rankings.

They also achieved four UK number one singles.

In addition to her pop success, Harding has enjoyed a varied career in acting and television.

Some of her early credits include roles in the St Trinian’s films and BBC drama Freefall, which saw her appear opposite Dominic Cooper.

She also made a guest appearance in Coronation Street as Joni in 2015 and was subsequently invited back to feature in more episodes of the ITV soap.

In 2016 Harding made her stage debut in Ghost – The Musical at the New Wimbledon Theatre in south-west London.

In the same year she was forced to pull out of Channel 4’s reality ski show The Jump after rupturing a ligament.

She become the sixth celebrity to leave the show through injury.

In 2017 Harding featured as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and was later crowned as the winner of the programme.

She narrowly beat singer Amelia Lily, with Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson coming third.

Harding formed a relationship with fellow contestant Chad Johnson, but the pair reportedly split shortly after the programme concluded.

She was previously engaged to DJ Tom Crane and they announced the end of their four-year relationship in 2011.

Harding entered rehab shortly after their split and has previously opened up about her past struggles with alcohol.