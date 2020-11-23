Santa Claus decorates Stirling safari park Christmas tree with help of a crane
16:29pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
A tree at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling has been decorated with the help of a crane.
Hector Muir, director of the park, donned a Santa Claus costume to place a star at the top of the tree as the centre began preparing for the festive season.
The park will celebrate Christmas with a socially-distanced outdoor German market, a Christmas tree sale, and festive lights in its dinosaur exhibit.
There will also be daily drive-by visits from Father Christmas.
Stirling is under level four restrictions until December 11, with the park only remaining open for local residents.