Santa Claus decorates Stirling safari park Christmas tree with help of a crane

Santa Claus uses a crane to place the star on top of the Christmas tree, one of the largest in Scotland, at Blair Drummond Safari Park, Stirling, as staff put the finishing touches in place ahead of the festive season.
Santa Claus uses a crane to place the star on top of the Christmas tree, one of the largest in Scotland, at Blair Drummond Safari Park, Stirling, as staff put the finishing touches in place ahead of the festive season.
By The Newsroom
16:29pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A tree at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling has been decorated with the help of a crane.

Hector Muir, director of the park, donned a Santa Claus costume to place a star at the top of the tree as the centre began preparing for the festive season.

The Christmas tree is said to be one of the largest in Scotland

Blair Drummond Safari Park Christmas tree

The park will celebrate Christmas with a socially-distanced outdoor German market, a Christmas tree sale, and festive lights in its dinosaur exhibit.

There will also be daily drive-by visits from Father Christmas.

Stirling is under level four restrictions until December 11, with the park only remaining open for local residents.

Sign up to our newsletter

Scotland

Christmas

PA