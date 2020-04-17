The British public have been taking advantage of lockdown to appreciate time together at home, with sales of viagra up 400 per cent from this time last year and sex toys flying off the shelves.

While only one form of outdoor exercise is permitted by government guidelines, Brits are taking home exercise into their own hands and hitting the bedroom instead of the gym.

Online pharmacy UK Meds revealed they had sold a surplus of 4,000 packets of erectile dysfunction treatments in March, four times the same month in 2019.

Boss of the site, Joe Soiza said: "In order to help control the spread of coronavirus, the government has said people must stay at home."

"Of course, this means couples are spending more time together in close proximity and, with sporting events being postponed and theatres closing, they have more time on their hands."

“It appears the British public is making the most of a bad situation by investing in some quality time together.”