The RSPCA has warned people not to release sky lanterns this evening as part of the weekly 'Clap for Carers'.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people across the nation have been saluting healthcare workers every Thursday evening at 8pm.

But a Twitter account called Night Sky Lanterns posted last weekend: "Support UK NHS with Union Jack Sky Lantern #StayAtHome."

But the idea has been condemned by animal charities who say that floating lanterns present a danger to animals.

The RSPCA's chief scientific officer Dr Julia Wrathall said: "It is great that people are looking for ways to show their support for the NHS staff and other key workers at this challenging time - but it is so important people keep sky lanterns grounded.

"Lanterns may look pretty - but they're actually just pretty dangerous. They can be fatal to animals; destroying habitats, or posing a risk of ingestion, entanglement or entrapment as they return back to Earth."

Farmers have also urged people not to get involved as it could become a fire hazard to the countryside.

Elsewhere, users across social media have disagreed with the lantern campaign as one wrote: "When the NHS is trying to save lives, you’re company is suggesting lighting lanterns to show support but in doing so will endanger more lives. Appalling."