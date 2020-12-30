The Royals in 2020 – face masks, video calls and the departure of Harry and Meghan

<p>It was a very different year for the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family</p>

 (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Lifestyle
11:08am, Wed 30 Dec 2020
The royal family has had a busy calendar of engagements this year, despite the pandemic disrupting many of their official duties.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex it was the year they stepped away from royal life, while the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge both recovered from Covid-19.

Royal duties took on a new tone after lockdown in March, with even the Queen donning a facemask for a visit to Westminster Abbey in November.

And the usual big family gathering in Norfolk for Christmas was cancelled, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh enjoying the festive period “quietly” at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales wearing ear defenders during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory, a power research lab at the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge

Queen Elizabeth II opens Wolferton Pumping Station
Royal visit to Warwickshire and the West Midlands
Royal visit to the London Stadium
Royal visit to Royal Air Force Marham
Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Mountbatten Festival of Music (PA Archive)
Royal visit to Leicestershire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
Coronavirus
Commonwealth Day 2020
National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020
Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood
Harry speaks to BLM supporter Patrick Hutchinson via video call from California (PA Media)
Princess Beatrice wedding dress (PA Wire)
Queen Elizabeth II portrait (PA Media)
Royal visit to community centre (PA Wire)
The Queen (PA Wire)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour
Royal visit to The Palladium for pantomime (PA Wire)
Queen’s Christmas broadcast (PA Wire)

