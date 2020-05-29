Royal Collection face masks go on sale with launch of Christmas gifts

The Royal Collection Trust has launched a range of face masks as it unveiled its collection of Christmas gifts.

The yellow, pink or blue face coverings are printed with a design inspired by the partridge eye “oeil-de-perdrix” pattern.

Face masks

The decorative element features on the 18th century Sevres porcelain which belongs to the Royal Collection, and was amassed mostly by the extravagant George IV.

The three-ply cotton face coverings, billed as stocking fillers, cost £9.95 each and have a removable filer insert and elastic straps with an adjustable clip.

The storage bag

They come with a cotton bag for safe storage when not being used and can be purchased online at www.rct.uk/shop.

They were unveiled just four days after the Queen was pictured in a face mask for the first time, as she visited the grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of his burial.

The Queen (PA Wire)

Among the other items in the festive range is the Royal Christmas Hamper which is filled with treats included mince pies, champagne truffles, mulled wine and Christmas spiced tea, and costs £99.

Royal fans can also purchase a Buckingham Palace Christmas pudding for £9.95, and a box of nine Buckingham Palace luxury miniature mince pies for £6.95.

Christmas Hamper

A large embroidered snow globe decoration depicting Buckingham Palace under snowfall costs £35.

A red embroidered crystal crown decoration commemorating 2020 – the year likely to go down as one of the most turbulent the nation has faced – is priced at £25.

Corgi socks

Light blue corgi socks, recognising the breed of dog synonymous with the Queen, are £16, while there is also a white Buckingham Palace shower cap decorated with a gold-coloured royal coat of arms for £6.95.

The Buckingham Palace shower cap

The charity, which maintains and displays the large collection of royal artefacts from artwork to furniture held in trust by the Queen for her heirs and the nation, is facing predicting losses of £30 million over the next year because of the pandemic.