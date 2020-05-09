Magician Roy Horn has died after contracting coronavirus, aged 75.

Horn, half of the famous duo Siegfried and Roy, lost his fight against the disease at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, just a week after his diagnosis.

Horn and his German compatriot Siegfried Fischbacher were known for including white tigers and other animals in their acts.

They met on a cruise ship more than six decades ago while working and started performing together in 1967.

But Horn stopped performing in 2003 after he became injured by one of the tigers.

Fischbacher said in a statement: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.

"There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days.