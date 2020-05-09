Rock and Roll legend Little Richard dies at the age of 87

Little Richard,one of rock and roll's founding fathers has died at the age of 87.

His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the legendary musician's death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5, 1932 in Georgia, he was one of 12 children.

His music was covered by an A-list of contemporaries - Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and Bill Haley.

And a wave of British stars would go on to claim him as an influence,including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, and particularly Elton John.

The Rocket Man singer once said: "I heard Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis, and that was it.

"I didn’t ever want to be anything else. I’m more of a Little Richard stylist than a Jerry Lee Lewis, I think. Jerry Lee is a very intricate piano player and very skillful, but Little Richard is more of a pounder."

Related videos

Richard amassed a catalogue of hits, beginning with ‘Tutti Frutti’ in 1956, and going on to record such classics as ‘Long Tall Sally’, ‘Lucille’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’.