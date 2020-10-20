Robert Redford’s son James dies of cancer, aged 58
Documentary filmmaker James Redford, the son of actor Robert Redford, has died at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.
He died on Friday after battling liver cancer, his wife Kyle confirmed.
She wrote on Twitter alongside images of their family: “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many.
"He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”
Hollywood star Robert’s publicist Cindi Berger said: "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child.
"Jamie [James] was a loving son, husband and father.
“His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.
“Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.”
James made documentaries including ‘The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia’ and co-founded nonprofit organisation the Redford Centre with his father.
Actor and director Mark Ruffalo paid tribute online, writing: "Damn. This year has cut deep. Another great, sweet, kindly person leaves us."
Author Ariaa Jaeger said: “Heartbroken to hear from Robert Redford that his son #JamieRedford has lost his battle with cancer. Jamie was a talented and gifted director and Chairman of the Board of the Redford Center. He was always so kind to me. Thank you for all who prayed for him. #RIPJamieRedford.”