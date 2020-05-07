Ricky Gervais has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that will feature a new season of his popular show ‘After Life.'

The 58 year-old actor, writer, producer and comedian, will create a new scripted series and stand-up comedy specials for the giant streaming platform.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Gervais said: "I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse."