Ricky Gervais calls for removal of celebrities from New Year's Honours list and celebration of NHS heroes instead
Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais has called for celebrities to be snubbed from the New Year's Honours list.
The After Life star said that frontline workers and heroes of the NHS should instead be celebrated for their tireless bravery throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to the Christian O'Connell show in Australia, the 56-year-old said: "I never want anyone to complain about the NHS again, or nurses or doctors or anyone on the front line.
“We've got to remember we clapped for them and that should always be there.”
He then added: "The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to those people.
“Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara,” he added.
He continued by displaying his disgust at past honours being given to those he did not feel deserved it.
“I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion,” he said.
"What are you talking about, services to fashion?
“Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDs.”