Rickshaw Challenge raises more than £4 million for BBC Children in Need

The Rickshaw Challenge has raised £4,750,819 for BBC Children in Need.

The annual The One Show fundraiser had to be completed virtually by a team of cyclists from home after a member of the film crew tested positive for coronavirus.

TV presenter Matt Baker and six young people rode a total of 830 miles since Saturday.

The challenge, which is in its 10th year, has now raised a total of more than £40 million since its inception.

Baker said: “What a brilliant week we have had.”

Addressing the viewers, he added: “You have been so incredibly generous.”

Footballer Marcus Rashford also appeared in the programme to urge people to help “protect” children from having to go hungry as he appeared on BBC Children In Need.

The Manchester United striker discussed his experience of going without food when he was younger.

He said he “learnt to really appreciate the days when I did have food and in the nights when I didn’t I’d just go to sleep quickly”.

He added: “To go to sleep hungry isn’t a nice feeling.

“At the moment I see a lot of families that are really struggling.

“I think some people don’t want to believe that it’s happening, but there’s a lot of children out there that are suffering.

“We have to protect them kids because that’s the future of our country.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of BBC Children in Need.

During the programme, it was announced that Joe Wicks had raised £2,108,229 by leading a 24-hour fundraising fitness class.

Children In Need (PA Media)

The fitness guru told the programme it was “the longest day and night of my life”, adding: “I have only had two-and-a-half hours sleep today because I thought, ‘I’m going to sleep all day’.

“But, you know, you have that adrenaline running through your body still, so I’m so exhausted.

“My body aches, my bum, my feet, everything, but I’m so proud of what we have done.

“We have come together, people have been so kind and generous, and raised so much money through that challenge.”

Wicks was also presented with a gold Blue Peter badge.

Musician Nile Rodgers also discussed appearing on this year’s BBC Children in Need charity single.

CHIC and Nile Rodgers BRITS party – London (PA Archive)

More than 20 artists, including Cher, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams, have joined forces for a cover of the Oasis ballad Stop Crying Your Heart Out to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The song’s music video was played for the first time during the programme.

Clips of the musicians performing outside were interspersed with videos of children playing.

The single was released on Friday.

Appearing on the programme via a video call, Rodgers, who recorded his segment in his garden, said: “It was wonderful, it was so inspirational.

“Watching these children every year, it touches your heart. It inspires you to be better yourself and, when I was playing it, I was sort of swept away.

“I was really happy too that I could play it at my own house in the back yard.

“Believe it or not, my neighbours started to gather round and wonder what I was doing. That was cool because I actually don’t get a chance to see them very often.”

Pop group Little Mix also appeared on the programme in a comedy performance alongside children’s presenters Dick and Dom.

Andrew Lloyd Webber performed a song from his musical Cinderella alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher.

The composer played the keyboard as the pair performed Bad Cinderella.

Danny Dyer also presented a special edition of his game show The Wall featuring EastEnders actors Roger Griffiths and Tony Clay.

The pair raised £9,313.

The programme is being presented by Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Stephen Mangan and Chris Ramsey.

Opening the programme, Scott said: “You may be at home again, but you are not alone.

“Together we can get through this and more importantly, together, we can help change lives.”