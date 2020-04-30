Reverend Richard Coles pays tribute to sister-in-law who died with coronavirus

By The Newsroom
15:55pm, Thu 30 Apr 2020
Broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles is mourning the loss of his sister-in-law who died after contracting Covid-19.

Louise Coles, who served as a Conservative councillor in Peterborough alongside her husband Andy Coles, had been battling cancer before her death on Wednesday.

Andy Coles wrote on Twitter: “I am very sorry to have to report the death of my wife Louise this afternoon.

“She had been unwell for some time with cancer, but caught coronavirus even while shielding.

“Thankfully we had time to prepare, but this was too soon.”

Richard Coles wrote that his “lovely” sister-in-law “made lots of people very happy”.

Peterborough’s MP Paul Bristow wrote that he was “devastated” to hear of Mrs Coles’s death.

“Louise Coles was kind, fascinating, and a hard-working local councillor,” he said.

“She was also my friend.

“She made me proud of Peterborough.

“Louise will be sorely missed.”