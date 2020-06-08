Former US military chief Colin Powell has become the latest senior Republican to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming Presidential election.

Appearing on CNN the 83-year-old, who served under President George W Bush, said: "I cannot in any way support President Trump this year.”

He added that he would be voting for Joe Biden because Mr Trump had ’drifted away from the US Constitution’ and ’lies about things’.

“I was deeply troubled by the way in which he was going around insulting everybody,” Powell said.

“Insulting Gold Star mothers, insulting John McCain, insulting immigrants, and I’m a son of immigrants.

"Insulting anybody who dared to speak against him.”

Powell then highlighted the racial movement sparked by the death of George Floyd as a huge eye-opener to the errors of judgement from the President.

“I think what we’re seeing now, the most massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life,” he said.

"I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it any more.”

Powell, who didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 election, becomes the latest former senior official to share his disagreement with the President’s handling of the ’Black Lives Matter’ movement following former defence secretary Jim Mattis last week.

President Trump publicly blamed Powell for starting the Iraq war blasting him ’stiff’ and ’overrated’.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote: "Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden.

“Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ’weapons of mass destruction’?

“They didn’t, but off we went to WAR."